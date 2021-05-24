Billy Long

👋 Hello everybody!

Do you like to cook? Me too, and I especially love doing it using new and high quality kitchen utensils.

I made a design for an online store of kitchen utensils, I tried to make it light and colorful, because this is for those who love to cook, which means that nothing should scare away inspiration!

😍 Do you like the design? Please press the "L" button and leave a comment, this is very important for me!

📩 If you want to order a design, then write to me by mail: andrey.kandratovich@gmail.com