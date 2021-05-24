Perfume Brand Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
BRIEF :
We want to design a logo and brand identity for our perfumes
The design must be in Arabic and English the Arabic name is كسرة عود and the English is Kasrat Oud
The beauty of our product we will mix many types of oud with our secret perfume.
The designer must be talented and the design must be modern, eye-catchy, and creative