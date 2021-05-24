Ovi Chowdhury

Perfume Brand Logo Design

BRIEF :
We want to design a logo and brand identity for our perfumes

The design must be in Arabic and English the Arabic name is كسرة عود and the English is Kasrat Oud

The beauty of our product we will mix many types of oud with our secret perfume.

The designer must be talented and the design must be modern, eye-catchy, and creative

