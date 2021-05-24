THINK! Pint Block #38

Trending designs to inspire you
THINK! wanted to get people talking about a subject that’s not easy to bring up - drunk driving. So they created Pint Blocks, 60 tongue-in-cheek concepts to spread the message that it's ok, and indeed important, to step in and stop a friend from drinking alcohol if they are intending to drive. That’s one for each of the 60 people aged 17-24 involved in accidents, on average, each and every month of the year, where the driver was caught over the limit. They asked me to illustrate 8 of them.
The illustrations are part of the campaign as billboards, social media posts, beer matts and are also part of a zine.
pintblock.com