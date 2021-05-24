🇬🇧Applications on One portal

"Applications" is one of the main services on the corporate portal, its function is to help employees with their day-to-day office tasks. In substance, its a direct link between dentsu employee and the office support department. Here the employees can plan an office event, apply for a pass, order stationary, book a transfer and much more.

We distinguished and categorized everyday needs and tasks of users and came up with a unified system of tickets with different types of enquiries (applications).

More on this service in the next post :-)💙

****

🇷🇺Заявки на портале One

«Заявки» — один из основных сервисов портала, он помогает сотрудникам решать разные офисные задачи. По сути, это прямая связь сотрудника dentsu с нужным отделом хоз.обеспечения. Здесь можно: запланировать событие в офисе, оформить пропуск или заказать канцтовары и трансфер и многое другое.

Выделив основные потребности и задачи пользователей в каждом кейсе, мы придумали универсальную систему обращений в виде тикетов различных видов (заявок).

Подробнее расскажем и покажем в следующем посте :-) 💙