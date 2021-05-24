Irene Utrilla
Mentor Spaces — Mentorship and Community App

Mentor Spaces — Mentorship and Community App
Mentor Spaces is a brilliant start-up that's helping make workplaces more diverse, equitable, and inclusive while advancing the careers of underrepresented minorities.

How? 👉🏿 With a platform, we at Z1 helped to design and develop, currently used by +10K emerging Black and Latinx leaders and companies from startups to Fortune500. A digital product that facilitates virtual mentorship among employees and prospective candidates.

We're so proud of being part of the Mentor Spaces family, and we're loving to assist them on their mission of helping high-performing, Black students and young professionals navigate the road to success ✌🏿✨ Take a look and don't forget to follow Z1 team! 🖤

