Sujoy

Abstract K letter logo | Modern logo

Sujoy
Sujoy
  • Save
Abstract K letter logo | Modern logo logo designer latest logo 2021 new logo 2021 new logo mobile app k letter logo k logo creative logo branding brand identity monogram logo logo logo design colorful modern logo modern abstract logo
Download color palette

Hey,
Press L to like & please don’t forget to follow me! (Unused logo)
Thanks for watching it.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
flysujoy@gmail.com
Behance

Sujoy
Sujoy

More by Sujoy

View profile
    • Like