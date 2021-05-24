Rich Rawlyk

indian paintbrush

indian paintbrush illustrations wildflowers educational hike with kids typography myth maps hike thewayfindercompany brand identity creative direction design illustration
Flower child is an educational project that helps teach kids about wildflowers while on the trail. The problem with current flower specimen illustrations and thinking create's a barrier for kids and their interest is lost. By illustrating the characteristics of the wildflowers and bringing them to life their characters distinguish each, their personalities help make the content more engaging and more memorable. Stories layer and reveal science facts and the more detailed elements of their uniqueness.

