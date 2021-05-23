Charan

Invoice

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Invoice app product design figma web ui interaction design ux design dailyui
Download color palette

Designed an Invoice UI in an E-Form. It is Used in E-commerce Websites or Saas Websites. Invoices are helpful for recording all the sales transactions a business makes with its clients.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like