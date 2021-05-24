Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Svetlana Tokarenko

🦠 Neo vs Covid-19 🦠

Svetlana Tokarenko
Svetlana Tokarenko
Hire Me
  • Save
🦠 Neo vs Covid-19 🦠 virus pandemia man boy medical care handdrawn drawing person people neon matrix cute pandemic covid19 covid-19 medical illustrations cartoon vector character
Download color palette

Illustration for the article about selling medical equipment in Covid-19 times.

___________
🖼 More works: www.svetlanatokarenko.com
🕹 My stickers for iMessage on the Appstore
✏️ My illustrations on Shutterstock and Creative Market

Svetlana Tokarenko
Svetlana Tokarenko
Welcome to my cute illustration portfolio
Hire Me

More by Svetlana Tokarenko

View profile
    • Like