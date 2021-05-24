🦠 Neo vs Covid-19 🦠

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Illustration for the article about selling medical equipment in Covid-19 times.
___________
🖼 More works: www.svetlanatokarenko.com
🕹 My stickers for iMessage on the Appstore
✏️ My illustrations on Shutterstock and Creative Market