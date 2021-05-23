Xochitl Castaño

Interactive firecamp

Interactive firecamp firecamp tent fire camping forest threejs webgl creativecoding baking blender
  1. Screen Recording 2021-05-23 at 7.00.16 PM.mp4
  2. forest.jpg

Finally, I was able to complete the #threejsJourney from @bruno_simon!! I'm amazed by everything you can create with threejs, I might need to redo all of the lessons now to see if I get it better this time

Posted on May 23, 2021
