Coldag - Modern Serif Typeface

Bismillah, This the first time I made Font with basic font modern serif style for support your business more standout, like made logo, magazine, website, and more+
Really happy if you want test our font Click Me [Download & Test Font]
what do you think? ✏️
Have great project?
Contact : delipnugraha@gmail.com
Website : Delipensil
Posted on May 23, 2021
