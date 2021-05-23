shengjieli

This is a set of ICONS about Dawenkou Site.

shengjieli
shengjieli
  • Save
This is a set of ICONS about Dawenkou Site. graphic design art logo branding illustration icon vector ui design
Download color palette

This is a set of ICONS about Dawenkou Site, which carries many historical memories. I designed this set of ICONS through the observation of cultural relics more than 7000 years ago, I hope you like it!
@3MiD

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
shengjieli
shengjieli

More by shengjieli

View profile
    • Like