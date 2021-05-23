Vactor Illustration 3 Final 01

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello,
I am graphickamla (Sheuli). I’ll design custom-made socks, leggings, or yoga pants, remove the background your any type of Product photos for e-commerce, and maintains the best photo quality and time for each task. You save time, spend less.
Photo editing for commercial or marketing purposes involves the clipping path and multi-clipping paths most of the time. With more than 5 years of experience in socks designs, I am looking for an opportunity to work on many different creative projects.
Best Regards,
Graphickamla (Sheuli)