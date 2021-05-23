Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditya Dhotre

Design warm up :: 03 - Landing Page

Aditya Dhotre
Aditya Dhotre
  • Save
Design warm up :: 03 - Landing Page ui trends fun project fan made aditya dhotre adidhotre design pet project 2d redesigned redesign concept zoom app zoom concept landing page ui design web design uichallenge ui redesign webdesign
Download color palette

To keep my dribbble profile active, I started doing these design warm-up, there are times as the designer sometimes I feel continous warm up is necessary to the creative muscles brink and healthy.

Warm-ups go very well with design thinking because they support many of its attributes, such as being curious and having an open mindset as well as being mindful of and collaborating with other people.

Aditya Dhotre
Aditya Dhotre
Independent Designer from Madras.

More by Aditya Dhotre

View profile
    • Like