Fan Study; Insight 12

This shots shows insight 12 and how you can interact with the data that's behind the insight.

This form represents the difference between genres if it comes down to the volumes of merchandise they should stock.

_

Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/

