Coinsence — Homepage

Coinsence — Homepage accessibility business crypto social web website ux ui landing page design
Coinsence is a decentralized network that empowers changemakers and organizations to collaborate on projects that benefits society.

Layout and composition for the "About" and "Chart" pages.

Check out the live site → www.coinsence.org/

Posted on May 23, 2021
