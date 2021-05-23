Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Tosan Okegbe

Tourena - Tournament App UI Kit

Tourena - Tournament App UI Kit

Price
$17
Good for sale
Tourena - Tournament App UI Kit

Hello Guys! 👋

I'm excited to share with you all my full app design kit for a tournament app, with fully editable screens that caters for your other design projects and multipurpose uses.

This application has features such as social, messaging, finance & payments, events, analytics, etc. with the complete flow designed.

View full presentation on BEHANCE
DOWNLOAD this kit @25% off on gumroad using "tosan" as discount code (Dribbble family offer)

Share your thoughts in the comment below. Don't forget to press love to show your appreciation!

Hope you like it, Thanks 😃
More presentations coming soon.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Be sure to follow on:

Instagram || Behance

