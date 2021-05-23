Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sinha Design

French Restaurant Logo | L letter logo

Sinha Design
Sinha Design
  • Save
French Restaurant Logo | L letter logo restaurant branding restaurant logo branding design pattern logodesign design handdrawn logo hand drawn cursive logo minimal logo l letter logo french letter
Download color palette

This time I've tried to make something different. A Fancy Restaurant logo.

It was kinda looking bleak on a black background So I've made a pattern for itself. Give it a more fancy look.

I really hope that you like the Logo. If you do please press "L"
________________________________________________________
I'm available for your new projects.

For business enquiries :
I'm always available at
Gmail 📩 | Telegram
Socials :
Instagram | Behance

Sinha Design
Sinha Design

More by Sinha Design

View profile
    • Like