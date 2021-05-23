French Restaurant Logo | L letter logo

This time I've tried to make something different. A Fancy Restaurant logo.

It was kinda looking bleak on a black background So I've made a pattern for itself. Give it a more fancy look.

I really hope that you like the Logo. If you do please press "L"

________________________________________________________

I'm available for your new projects.

For business enquiries :

I'm always available at

Gmail 📩 | Telegram

Socials :

Instagram | Behance