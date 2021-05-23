During covid-19 pandemic situation bangali traditional festive swallowed all over the Bangladesh. Govt also announced for celebration this on online. So ACI also celebrate this festive on greetings card by Menogia brand. This card showed the bengali motive swallowed by corona virus & we are hope that will be recovered by coming new day new hope.

Details : https://www.behance.net/gallery/117471973/Bangla-Noboborsho-Card-1428