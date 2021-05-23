Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akriti Agarwal

Product Packaging Design

Akriti Agarwal
Akriti Agarwal
  • Save
Product Packaging Design ui health goodness nature realistic product design packaging product vector branding 3d illustration light design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone :)
Today i would like to share my first product packaging design.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Akriti Agarwal
Akriti Agarwal

More by Akriti Agarwal

View profile
    • Like