Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
muhammed sajid

Breath

muhammed sajid
muhammed sajid
  • Save
Breath sajid mask india covaxine covid19 design art illustration
Download color palette

Danger continues to breathe down my neck. Perhaps someday, I too can breathe a sigh of relief. Humanity over greed is the breath of fresh air I seek. But for now, I know what matters to you is not that I may breathe my last, but that I don't breathe a word.
Check out the process here

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
muhammed sajid
muhammed sajid
The things I imagine in my head don’t exist or aren’t real!

More by muhammed sajid

View profile
    • Like