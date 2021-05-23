Trending designs to inspire you
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4
Product Tag Design.
The tag on a product allows the customer to know what is in the food they're eating or the product they're using. This allows the consumer to know how healthy, or unhealthy, the product is.