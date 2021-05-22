ParenthoodLive: Online Parenting Courses

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A rejected logo concept for a new Zoom online parenting course specializing in birth–school age children's care.
A subtle monogram was formed using the P and L to create an abstract person holding a child. The red dot for the head represents a red record button.