Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amanda Snyder

ParenthoodLive: Online Parenting Courses

Amanda Snyder
Amanda Snyder
  • Save
ParenthoodLive: Online Parenting Courses live record parenthood digital icon design logo parenting branding
Download color palette

A rejected logo concept for a new Zoom online parenting course specializing in birth–school age children's care.

A subtle monogram was formed using the P and L to create an abstract person holding a child. The red dot for the head represents a red record button.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Amanda Snyder
Amanda Snyder

More by Amanda Snyder

View profile
    • Like