OneSignal .CSV List Uploader Redesign

  1. listuploader 1.png
  2. listuploader 2.png
  3. listuploader 3.png
  4. listuploader 4.png

Redesigned a fairly complex system for uploading .csv user data files in the OneSignal dashboard. This one was tricky because OneSignal customers are able to upload a large variety of data in through one of 3 different importers in order to execute a variety of different operations to their data stored in OneSignal. In this release I focused on unifying and optimizing the UIX and finding opportunities to serve our customers better, while changing as little of the underlying logic as possible :)

