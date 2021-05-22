OneSignal .CSV List Uploader Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Redesigned a fairly complex system for uploading .csv user data files in the OneSignal dashboard. This one was tricky because OneSignal customers are able to upload a large variety of data in through one of 3 different importers in order to execute a variety of different operations to their data stored in OneSignal. In this release I focused on unifying and optimizing the UIX and finding opportunities to serve our customers better, while changing as little of the underlying logic as possible :)
Come build the future of notifications! We're hiring a Visual Communications Designer, a Designer and a VP to help design our messaging console used by 1 million app developers.
Apply at onesignal.com/careers