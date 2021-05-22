Zarya Kiqo

Code cold metal hatching crosshatching cross illustration stylize line art illustration drawing line drawing lineart art line paper morgue code corpse body dead man
A digital line art illustration of a dead body in a morgue or lab with stitches. A piece of paper with the word ring was taken out of the body. A commission. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

