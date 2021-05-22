Trending designs to inspire you
DESCRIPTION
Victoria Royal is a modern calligraphy font with authentic and casual feels. It looks gorgeous on wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards, branding, homeware designs, product packaging, mugs, posters, shopping bags, t-shirts, book covers, invitation cards, greeting cards, label, photography, watermark, special events and every other design which needs a handwritten touch.
========================================================================================================================================
Product Content :
- Victoria Royal (otf-ttf-woff)
=======================
Features :
- Uppercase & Lowercase
- Numerals
- Punctuations (OpenType Standard)
- Accents (Multilingual Characters)
- Ligatures and Alternative Style Stylistic Set
- Works on PC & Mac
- Simple installations
- Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
==============================================================================
I hope you enjoy this font. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to drop me a message :)
Best,
Integritype Studio