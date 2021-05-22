Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Ashfak Faysal

Fiverr Gig Image Design

Md Ashfak Faysal
Md Ashfak Faysal
  • Save
Fiverr Gig Image Design fiverr image gig poster gig poster design
Download color palette

The client wanted the first image of the Gig profile to be as calm and assuring as possible with the least amount of text and a soothing color palette. The best part here is that the impressions and clicks increased by 120% after the design was put to work.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Md Ashfak Faysal
Md Ashfak Faysal

More by Md Ashfak Faysal

View profile
    • Like