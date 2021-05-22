Tag | Bonjour.ba

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My mission here was to create a simple, but cute tag for the Bonjour.ba birthday gift packaging.
It was a little message for everyone who got a custom Bonjour.ba tote bag in their mail.
Hope you like it.
XOXO.
Contact me via email - marija@artivedesign.com