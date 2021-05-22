Marija Perić

Tag | Bonjour.ba

Marija Perić
Marija Perić
  • Save
Tag | Bonjour.ba typography vector graphics tag design print design graphic design design
Download color palette

My mission here was to create a simple, but cute tag for the Bonjour.ba birthday gift packaging.

It was a little message for everyone who got a custom Bonjour.ba tote bag in their mail.

Hope you like it.

XOXO.

Contact me via email - marija@artivedesign.com

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Marija Perić
Marija Perić

More by Marija Perić

View profile
    • Like