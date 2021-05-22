Md. Saiful Islam

Freebie APP Bundle 🚀

Freebie APP Bundle 🚀 figmafreebies figmadesign power monitor coffee coffee shop education app elearning freebies freebie app mobile app design e-commerce design app design ui ux user inteface product design dailyui application
Hello 👋,
I have designed a couple of app concepts. Today, I am sharing some of the screens. I will be sharing more soon. You can download the file from the Figma community. You can download & use it for non-commercial purposes.

Download from figma community: Click here to download

Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!

