Freebie APP Bundle 🚀

Hello 👋,
I have designed a couple of app concepts. Today, I am sharing some of the screens. I will be sharing more soon. You can download the file from the Figma community. You can download & use it for non-commercial purposes.
Download from figma community: Click here to download
Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!