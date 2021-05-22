Deepankar Bishwash

The Inktober Challenge

There are stories we have seen, heard, or read. But what if the hero had died, the ball was dropped or love wasn't enough. This Inktober, we imagine and sketch those #whatifs.

Check out full project : https://www.deebish.com/inktober

Posted on May 22, 2021
