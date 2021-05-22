New Split Bill of Gojek [Concept]

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
On this occasion, I tried to redesign one of the features in Gojek, namely "Split Bill" with goals to make it more visible and more useful than before.
For study case pls check it here
New Split Bill of Gojek Case Study
Don't forget to press "L" and share some love and give your valuable feedback. Have a nice day!
Do you need some help?
Send me a message: dwiitriono@gmail.com
Follow my social media:
Instagram
Behance
Linkedin