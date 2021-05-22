New Split Bill of Gojek [Concept]

On this occasion, I tried to redesign one of the features in Gojek, namely "Split Bill" with goals to make it more visible and more useful than before.

For study case pls check it here

New Split Bill of Gojek Case Study

Don't forget to press "L" and share some love and give your valuable feedback. Have a nice day!

Do you need some help?

Send me a message: dwiitriono@gmail.com

Follow my social media:

Instagram

Behance

Linkedin