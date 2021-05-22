Dwi Triono

New Split Bill of Gojek [Concept]

On this occasion, I tried to redesign one of the features in Gojek, namely "Split Bill" with goals to make it more visible and more useful than before.
For study case pls check it here
New Split Bill of Gojek Case Study

