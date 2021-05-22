NSKY

CRM dashboard interface

NSKY
NSKY
  • Save
CRM dashboard interface ux design desktop dashboad crm minimalism interface clean ui
Download color palette

Huge UX research, 200+ hours working with customers and designing are reflected in this interface.

I hope you like it, put L and I will show you many more cool screens!

You can also view my design on Behance https://www.behance.net/nskyi

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
NSKY
NSKY

More by NSKY

View profile
    • Like