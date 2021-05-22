Rajib Nath
Tistio

Restaurant Admin Dashboard

Rajib Nath
Tistio
Rajib Nath for Tistio
Hire Us
  • Save
Restaurant Admin Dashboard web template website web design uiuxdesign uiux dashboard ui admin dashboard design food restaurant admin panel food delivery restaurant dashboard restaurant
Download color palette

Hello Creative People

Today i am sharing restaurant and food delivery admin dashboard ui design. It is clean and modern design suitable for all restaurant and food delivery platform. I hope that you are like it.
I am available for your custom work: Rajibsing82@gmail.com

For projects you can contact with the Team
tistiobrand@gmail.com
www.tistio.com

Tistio
Tistio
Hire Us

More by Tistio

View profile
    • Like