Restaurant Admin Dashboard

Today i am sharing restaurant and food delivery admin dashboard ui design. It is clean and modern design suitable for all restaurant and food delivery platform. I hope that you are like it.
I am available for your custom work: Rajibsing82@gmail.com
For projects you can contact with the Team
tistiobrand@gmail.com
www.tistio.com