Mahmudur Rahman Rial

Bangla logo

Mahmudur Rahman Rial
Mahmudur Rahman Rial
  • Save
Bangla logo lettering clean creative corporate identity simple icon corporatelogo logodesign creative logo bangla typography vector calligraphy bangla calligraphy typography illustration logo
Download color palette

calligraphy-based Bangla logo for an online-based fruit seller page,
I create this logo with a juicy mango symbol.

Mahmudur Rahman Rial
Mahmudur Rahman Rial

More by Mahmudur Rahman Rial

View profile
    • Like