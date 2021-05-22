yael yeffet

Catan

yael yeffet
yael yeffet
  • Save
Catan character game illustraion icons web design user interface landing page ux ui website design
Download color palette

Hey everyone :)
Excited to share one of my latest UX UI projects designing a landing page for a Catan competition.

yael yeffet
yael yeffet

More by yael yeffet

View profile
    • Like