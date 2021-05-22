Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

Awesome Deer Minimalist Creative Logo Design

Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
  • Save
Awesome Deer Minimalist Creative Logo Design brand logo logofolio business logo modern logo flat logo unique logo minimalist logo logo maker logo designer logo design logo creative logo design deer logo brand abstract awesome deer logo
Download color palette

Before you set out to design your logo, make sure that you have some insight into the brand. Keep in mind that the logo must reach a particular set of people, which is the target market and target customers. So, write down what your business, brand, and market are all about. Find out what the brand ideology is and what inspirations it holds for the future.

This is an unused logo concept that was made in my leisure time. However, I like the logo a lot, so I submitted it here. I hope you like the logo.

I will create a smart clean flat logo and minimalist logo for your dream with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Interested in working with me?
mainulhasansobuj@gmail.com

Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

More by Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like