Scube App - The Smart Business Card

Hi Dribbble Family,
This is one of the other mobile app themes I did for our app [ SCUBE - Smart business card 💳 ].
Here I uploaded some random screens like the
- Onboarding screen
- Profile creation screen ( For Portfolio Card )
- View Profile screen
- Connection List screen ( where you can see the list of people you’ve connected with )
- Scan pop screen will appear once you wanted to tap the NFC card on your phone.
And also through this app, you can do the following functionalities like
- Update your physical card with your details through NFC.
- Track every connection.
- Connect with the people of your required profession through this app’s Ripple feature and chat with them.
and much more……
I would love to hear your feedback on this app design, Thank you……