Scube App - The Smart Business Card

Hi Dribbble Family,

This is one of the other mobile app themes I did for our app [ SCUBE - Smart business card 💳 ].

Here I uploaded some random screens like the

- Onboarding screen

- Profile creation screen ( For Portfolio Card )

- View Profile screen

- Connection List screen ( where you can see the list of people you’ve connected with )

- Scan pop screen will appear once you wanted to tap the NFC card on your phone.

And also through this app, you can do the following functionalities like

- Update your physical card with your details through NFC.

- Track every connection.

- Connect with the people of your required profession through this app’s Ripple feature and chat with them.

and much more……

I would love to hear your feedback on this app design, Thank you……