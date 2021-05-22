sanjay adhithyan

Scube App - The Smart Business Card

Scube App - The Smart Business Card smart business card nfc view profile create profile connection onboarding minimal mobile ui mobile app mobile concept black and white white black app design app ux ui design
Hi Dribbble Family,

This is one of the other mobile app themes I did for our app [ SCUBE - Smart business card 💳 ].

Here I uploaded some random screens like the

- Onboarding screen
- Profile creation screen ( For Portfolio Card )
- View Profile screen
- Connection List screen ( where you can see the list of people you’ve connected with )
- Scan pop screen will appear once you wanted to tap the NFC card on your phone.

And also through this app, you can do the following functionalities like

- Update your physical card with your details through NFC.
- Track every connection.
- Connect with the people of your required profession through this app’s Ripple feature and chat with them.
 and much more……

I would love to hear your feedback on this app design, Thank you……

Product Designer @ Scube

