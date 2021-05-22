Name Memorize App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblerzzzz! 🏀
Weekly Design Challenge - Name Remember App 👋
Hit "L" If you like it and feedbacks are welcome!❤️
Have a wonderful day! 😊
My portfolio :
https://danniegao.myportfolio.com
Details:
At the beginning of each new semester or school year, teachers are faced with the challenge of remembering names for a large number of new students. This design concept proposes a product solution for an experience to help an educator match faces to names, with the goal of shortening the time needed to reach complete un-aided accuracy.