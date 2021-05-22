Dannie GAO

Name Memorize App

Dannie GAO
Dannie GAO
  • Save
Name Memorize App design mobile app mobile ui ui design interaction design weekly challenge design app teacher student name remember app name memorize app design challenge ux design uxui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblerzzzz! 🏀
Weekly Design Challenge - Name Remember App 👋
Hit "L" If you like it and feedbacks are welcome!❤️
Have a wonderful day! 😊

My portfolio :
https://danniegao.myportfolio.com

Details:
At the beginning of each new semester or school year, teachers are faced with the challenge of remembering names for a large number of new students. This design concept proposes a product solution for an experience to help an educator match faces to names, with the goal of shortening the time needed to reach complete un-aided accuracy.

Dannie GAO
Dannie GAO

More by Dannie GAO

View profile
    • Like