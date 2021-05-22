Divya Kothari

Capture Path - Match three

Divya Kothari
Divya Kothari
  • Save
Capture Path - Match three appstore product branding boardgame game ipad iphone
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers,
I am very exited to share my first game with you all.
It is based on a classic game called Achi with a minor variations to make it more challenging and fun.

Capture Path is a fun strategy board game available on Appstore.

Check out Capture path on Appstore:
https://apps.apple.com/nl/app/capture-path-match-3/id1543767328?l=en

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Divya Kothari
Divya Kothari

More by Divya Kothari

View profile
    • Like