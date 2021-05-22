Teera Cha

Daily UI 005 - App icon

Teera Cha
Teera Cha
  • Save
Daily UI 005 - App icon dailyui005 uichallenge dailyui 005 dailyui
Download color palette

This is my 5th Daily UI Challenge. An app icon for a workout app.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Teera Cha
Teera Cha

More by Teera Cha

View profile
    • Like