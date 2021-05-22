Severin Nafa

Solwas x PulYay - Juulia

Solwas x PulYay - Juulia
Album cover design for new artist Solwas X Pulyay with its title of Juulia. A track about a girl name julia with her addiction of juul electric cigarrete

Posted on May 22, 2021
