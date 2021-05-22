🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Livesay event conference theme has been crafted keeping in mind with latest trends and techniques with the importance of visual hierarchy. Promote your next conference or event with a rich-featured Livesay theme. It will make your site really stand out from the crowd and easily customized by every user.
Features:
3 Home Page Variations
2 Schedule Layouts
Events Calendar
Our Speakers Layout
Past Events
Conference Location & Venues
Event Registration
Events Tickets
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Livesay – Event & Conference WordPress Theme