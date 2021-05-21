Unexpected Discourse Redux

Trending designs to inspire you
This is an update of my previous version of this illustration.
https://dribbble.com/shots/3658022-Unexpected-Discourse
I rarely go back to old work, but when I ran into the source file for this illustration I felt compelled to inject some of the experience that I've gained these last 4 years. It was a good exercise and it was satisfying to see my growth. Thanks for taking a look.