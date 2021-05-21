Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Unexpected Discourse Redux

Unexpected Discourse Redux childrens illustration digital illustration digital art design cartoon drawing vector character design illustration
  1. Thadeus_cyclopees_salvatier.png
  2. Thadeus-and-cyclopees_alt.png

This is an update of my previous version of this illustration.

https://dribbble.com/shots/3658022-Unexpected-Discourse

I rarely go back to old work, but when I ran into the source file for this illustration I felt compelled to inject some of the experience that I've gained these last 4 years. It was a good exercise and it was satisfying to see my growth. Thanks for taking a look.

