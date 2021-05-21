Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Никита Бернардески

CoughTracker App

Никита Бернардески
Никита Бернардески
CoughTracker App
Hello dribbblers! This is my first dribble shot! 🥳

Have you ever had to track the frequency of your cough?

Check out the design of the Cough Tracker mobile app.

The app has cool dashboards with which you can track your cough in detail.

Hope you guys enjoy it!

Posted on May 21, 2021
Никита Бернардески
Никита Бернардески

More by Никита Бернардески

