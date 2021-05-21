CoughTracker App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbblers! This is my first dribble shot! 🥳
Have you ever had to track the frequency of your cough?
Check out the design of the Cough Tracker mobile app.
The app has cool dashboards with which you can track your cough in detail.
Hope you guys enjoy it!
