Rice Bowl - 200/365

Rice Bowl - 200/365 illustrations illustration boxes bowl chinese japanese asian soy sauce chopsticks food
Wow. That's 200 in a row! About 180 more than I thought I'd manage. Summer's about to get busy for me so we'll see if I can make it through the rest, but I'm very happy to have made it this far! Here's rice.

