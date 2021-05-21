Barkha

Sketchpad Logo Mockup

Sketchpad Logo Mockup illustration logomockup sketchpad logo branding mockup new psd premium psd mockup
A simple and clean mockup template for showcasing a logo template on a sketch pad. This mockup is ideal for presenting logo designs you’ve made for stationery such as business cards and letterheads.
Posted on May 21, 2021
