Mt. Vinicunca, Peruvian Andes

I made this funny illustration using Figma.

First I googled a colourful picture of the Vinicunca Mountains, one I thought is colourful and pretty enough and run it through the Pallette Generator at colours.co.

Once I had my colours ready I started with the sky/background, added the Mountains, coloured them within the Palette, made clouds using stashed Rectangles with Rounded Corners to resemble high altitude clouds, added the Sun and the text using a generously spaced Montserrat Thin font and Bob's your uncle!

This is one of my very first attempts at using Figma for Illustrations, or at all!