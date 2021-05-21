Mt. Vinicunca, Peruvian Andes

Trending designs to inspire you
I made this funny illustration using Figma.
First I googled a colourful picture of the Vinicunca Mountains, one I thought is colourful and pretty enough and run it through the Pallette Generator at colours.co.
Once I had my colours ready I started with the sky/background, added the Mountains, coloured them within the Palette, made clouds using stashed Rectangles with Rounded Corners to resemble high altitude clouds, added the Sun and the text using a generously spaced Montserrat Thin font and Bob's your uncle!
This is one of my very first attempts at using Figma for Illustrations, or at all!