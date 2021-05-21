The Garden

24"x24" Oil on Canvas

The beginning of something...I think. This was an incredibly difficult piece for me. As evident in that I've not posted anything in about 6 months. Part of the reason it's been so long is that I've been wanting to push my work further and perhaps a different direction. I feel as though this piece could have gone further, but it's as far as I got before I called it done. I have a few more ideas in this vein that I want to try so we shall see where things go artistically. This year maybe a bit sparse on the creative side of things as I experiment and push my work. So I'd be interested in here your thoughts on this piece.

If you are curious about this journey I took with my painting you can see the photos of the process here:

cogwurx.tumblr.com/post/185505…

