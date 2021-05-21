Romeo Zivoin

The Garden

24"x24" Oil on Canvas

The beginning of something...I think. This was an incredibly difficult piece for me. As evident in that I've not posted anything in about 6 months. Part of the reason it's been so long is that I've been wanting to push my work further and perhaps a different direction. I feel as though this piece could have gone further, but it's as far as I got before I called it done. I have a few more ideas in this vein that I want to try so we shall see where things go artistically. This year maybe a bit sparse on the creative side of things as I experiment and push my work. So I'd be interested in here your thoughts on this piece.

If you are curious about this journey I took with my painting you can see the photos of the process here:
cogwurx.tumblr.com/post/185505…

