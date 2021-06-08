Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flo Steinle
whitespace

🖥📱Landingpage for Analysis App Responsive

Flo Steinle
whitespace
Flo Steinle for whitespace
🖥📱Landingpage for Analysis App Responsive iphone app clean landingpage responsive design responsive website ux ui
Hello!

Same project as yesterday: Here you see a comparison between the desktop and mobile design of the landing page. ✨

If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
whitespace
whitespace
We create digital solutions that stay in people's minds.
Hire Us

