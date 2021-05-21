Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pierre Berthalon

Mensana | App Design

Pierre Berthalon
Pierre Berthalon
  • Save
Mensana | App Design ui ux application design branding mental health awareness mental health mentalhealth ux design ux uiux application ui ui design ui application app design app
Download color palette

Design concept for the Mensana application onboarding process.

It helps employees to get a custom program for taking care of their mental health, based on the subject they want to work on and how they feel.

Pierre Berthalon
Pierre Berthalon

More by Pierre Berthalon

View profile
    • Like